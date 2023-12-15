Passersby See Orange Fuzz On AC Unit — Then Realize It's A Baby In Need

What seemed like a normal evening recently turned into a rescue mission when New York-based animal rescuer John Debacker noticed his phone lighting up with messages.

“It was shortly after 9 p.m. when my phone started blowing up from dozens of people about a cat stuck on an AC unit in Harlem,” Debacker wrote in a Facebook post.

After texting some police contacts for backup, Debacker quickly headed to the scene.

Finally, Debacker saw him — a fluffy orange cat trapped two stories up.