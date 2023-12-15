Passersby See Orange Fuzz On AC Unit — Then Realize It's A Baby In Need
“[M]y phone started blowing up …”
What seemed like a normal evening recently turned into a rescue mission when New York-based animal rescuer John Debacker noticed his phone lighting up with messages.
“It was shortly after 9 p.m. when my phone started blowing up from dozens of people about a cat stuck on an AC unit in Harlem,” Debacker wrote in a Facebook post.
After texting some police contacts for backup, Debacker quickly headed to the scene.
Finally, Debacker saw him — a fluffy orange cat trapped two stories up.
According to tenants in the area, the cat had fallen from a fifth-floor window and landed on the AC. One tenant tried to make contact, but the cat wasn’t having it and kept skirting their advances. Eventually, passersby knew they needed expert help. Debacker, who’s known for pulling off risky rescues, was the perfect man for the job.
Debacker ascended a 20-foot ladder and tried to grab the cat, to no avail. The skittish boy was still wary of people, so he made a run for it, jumping over Debacker and trying to scramble up the wall. Eventually, the cat landed in the courtyard, where a volunteer from Little Wanderers NYC was waiting to trap him.
Safe on the ground, the cat was assessed for injuries and taken to Debacker’s home, where he could recover.
At first, the nervous cat kept his distance. But eventually, he realized Debacker didn’t mean any harm. Today, the cat who once spent days evading rescuers has transformed into a loving rescue pet, perhaps finally understanding that he no longer needs to make it on his own.
“He started off like a crazy feral cat,” Debacker told The Dodo. “But [he] turned into a complete mush.”