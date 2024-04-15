Passerby Helps A Little Hummingbird Out Of A Very Odd Predicament

The other day, Sabine Hoppner was out for a walk near her home in Los Angeles when she saw something odd — a little hummingbird in the street, who appeared to be trying to carry a much larger stick. Watching him struggle to get off the ground with it, Hoppner was perplexed.

"[I] noticed him flying erratically and almost into traffic,” Hoppner told The Dodo. “At first I thought he was overly ambitious, trying to carry the stick off, but then I could tell that he was in distress and getting tired. He kept trying to lift off but would tumble down from the air.” Then Hoppner got a better look at the little hummingbird’s strange predicament.

Turns out, the little bird wasn’t actually holding on to the stick. His beak was stuck, having pierced through it. Hoppner decided to help.

“I caught him by throwing my shirt over him on the street,” she said. “He let me handle him without struggling.”

