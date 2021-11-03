Parrot Makes Surprise Appearance On Highway Traffic Cam
The way she keeps popping in 😂
It's hard to imagine footage more mundane than that taken by a highway traffic camera — usually just cars and trucks passing by in an endless stream all day, every day.
But thanks to the cute curiosity of one feathered local in Brazil, this particular traffic camera's feed just got very interesting.
"This morning, we received a special visit there in one of the cameras," the camera's operators wrote.
Here's what they saw:
The bird was later identified as a turquoise-fronted parrot — a colorful species native to the region.
Lest the parrot's beauty go unappreciated due to her up-close mugging on camera, here's what they look like in all their glory:
The parrot's visit to the traffic camera may have been a brief one, but for those few adorable moments, you'd be hard pressed to find more compelling viewing.