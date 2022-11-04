Parrot Lands On Reporter's Shoulder — Then Robs Him On Live TV

The other day, journalist Nicolás Krumm was on the ground in Chile to report on a recent robbery when — quite unexpectedly — he became a victim of one himself. The culprit in this case was none other than a bird.

While the camera rolled for Krumm’s report on news station CHV Noticias, a parrot passing by evidently saw an opportunity for ill-gotten gain. And she took it. The parrot flew in and landed softly on Krumm’s shoulder. But it didn’t stay a Disney princess moment for long. Without warning, the parrot then grabbed the earbud Krumm was wearing — then fled.

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs

The little bird’s crime couldn’t have been more brazen, especially given that it was all caught on tape. Yet she seemed to have no regrets.

Screengrab/CHV Noticias