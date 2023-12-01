Parade-Goers Notice ‘Little Brown Floof’ Curled Up By Street Sign

Parents and children were lining up and getting ready for the Reading Holiday Parade in Pennsylvania when one mother noticed a group of children throwing sticks at something on the ground. She went to take a closer look — and discovered a helpless bat curled up in the shadow of a street sign. Concerned, the woman immediately instructed the children to stop throwing things at the bat and called Pennsylvania Bat Rescue for help. Unfortunately, the parade was starting, so she was unable to wait with the bat until help arrived.

Pennsylvania Bat Rescue

When rescuers got to the parade route, they had trouble finding the tiny bat at first. She was doing her best to blend in with her surroundings and avoid further torment. They rushed through the crowd searching for her, afraid for her safety, and they finally found her.

Pennsylvania Bat Rescue

“At first glance, we were unable to find her until a little brown floof was spotted, terrified of the noise from the parade,” Stephanie Stronsick, founder and executive director of Pennsylvania Bat Rescue, told The Dodo.

Pennsylvania Bat Rescue

The poor bat was curled up among the feet of hundreds of people, confused and alone. Stronsick scooped her up and checked her over, relieved to see she hadn’t sustained any serious injuries. She later received a full examination, which revealed that she had somehow made it through her ordeal completely unharmed, making her one lucky little floof.

Pennsylvania Bat Rescue