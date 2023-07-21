Orphaned Lamb Reunites With Rescuer And Immediately Melts In Her Arms

About a month ago, Eliza Pedlar glanced into a paddock neighboring her home and was saddened to see a wayward lamb lying in the grass, clearly orphaned with nowhere to go. A storm was raging, and Pedlar knew the lamb wouldn’t make it much longer on his own.

“She scooped him up in her arms and rushed him back to her car and took him home,” Orphan Lamb Rescue Farm wrote in a Facebook post. “There, she placed him in a warm, dry bed and gave him some milk to drink.”

In need of more help, Pedlar contacted Orphan Lamb Rescue Farm and arranged a safe home for her new friend.

Four weeks later, she returned to the rescue to see how the lamb was doing. Though so much time had passed, the lamb immediately remembered who she was and ran over to embrace her.