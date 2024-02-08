Baby Sea Animal Waits On The Roadside Hoping Someone Notices Her

Alone on a roadside on an island north of Scotland, an orphaned grey seal pup recently found herself in a precarious spot with nowhere to turn. When a woman driving by noticed the pup’s big black eyes peering up from the road, the concerned animal lover quickly jumped into action, placing the wayward seal in the back of her car. Soon, the seal, later named Boots, was safe with veterinarians at Flett & Carmichael. Rescuers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue helped arrange continued care, eager to aid the distressed pup.

Though it’s clear the woman had the best intentions, British Divers Marine Life Rescue always recommends calling an experienced rescue team instead of handling a seal yourself. “We never recommend touching or interacting with a seal, as they are dangerous and will give a nasty bite!” the rescue wrote in a press release. Vets soon realized Boots would need further care. Lucky for Boots, rescuers were happy to give her all the time and resources she needed — supplying food, water and medical treatment. Eventually, Boots traveled to Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary to continue her recovery journey.

