One-Winged Bumblebee Crawls Onto Woman's Shoe Asking For Help

Katha Aleksi was walking along a country road when she noticed a bumblebee walking next to her. Strangely, the bee wasn’t flying and instead crawled up onto her shoe. She seemed to think Aleksi’s anklet might be a flower and crawled along it trying to take a bite. “She was obviously searching for flowers and seemed very hungry,” Aleksi wrote on TikTok.

To help her new friend out, Aleksi picked a flower and placed it in front of her. That’s when she realized the poor bumblebee only had one wing and wasn’t able to fly anymore. Aleksi decided she couldn’t just leave the bee all alone like that. Instead, she took her home and named her Sweet Pea.

Aleksi and her family immediately got to work building a little shelter for Sweet Pea to live in. They pushed two greenhouse boxes they had lying around together and transformed them into the perfect bumblebee habitat. They fill it with fresh flowers every single day, which Sweet Pea loves, and they even built her a tiny cave that she likes to relax in. Sweet Pea was struggling out in the wild with only one wing, and now she’s absolutely thriving. “She’s become a cherished part of our days,” Aleksi wrote.

Aleksi and her family have a garden filled with flowers, so they always have more than enough to give to Sweet Pea two to three times a day. “I think her favorite flowers are purple loosestrife,” Aleksi wrote.