Officers Spot Someone Huge Trapped In Tree Swing And Rush To Help

Walking through a glade in Graham, Washington, a team of officers from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department spotted the animal they’d been looking for. Struggling in the distance was a large elk who’d gotten his antlers tangled in a tree swing and was now trapped, tied to the tree.

Local game wardens and Fish and Wildlife officers were unavailable. The sheriff's department officers knew they had to free the elk themselves, before the animal got hurt. In many cases, aggressive, large animals like this elk have to be put down to avoid harming humans. But the officers didn’t want to do that. “They were definitely concerned for him, and they knew they didn’t need to put him down,” Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., Pierce County Sheriff public information officer, told The Dodo. “[They] just needed to figure out how to free him.”

Using tools lent to them by the property owner, the officers carefully approached the elk and tried to snip the ropes off of his antlers. The elk, terrified of the humans, kept running around the tree, evading the officers' rescue attempts.

