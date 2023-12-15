Officer Stops For 'Rock' In Road — And Ends Up With The Most Adorable Selfie

This week, Officer Barnes of the California Highway Patrol was working the graveyard in South Lake Tahoe when his headlights illuminated something on a dark, snow-sprinkled stretch of road. At first, he thought it was a rock that had rolled into the roadway — so Barnes stopped to clear the potential hazard. But it was no rock.

Arriving closer to the object, Barnes learned the truth. The supposed “rock” was actually a little owl resting in the middle of the road. It was then that something magical happened. “[Barnes] bent down and picked up the small creature,” CHP - South Lake Tahoe wrote. “The small owl promptly walked up his arm and perched on his shoulder.”

Incredibly, the little owl even lingered atop Barnes’ shoulder long enough for him to snap a selfie — the bird almost seeming to pose for that once-in-a-lifetime shot.