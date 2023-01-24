Odd Piece Of Wood Attached To Utility Pole Hides A Heartwarming Secret

Located in the sparsely populated inland region of Argentina, the small town of Ucacha is connected to the outside world by a long chain of utility poles — testaments to human progress. But, curiously enough, affixed there to one such pole is an object that speaks far more about human kindness.

Gustavo Oscar Perusia

Along a road leading out of town, an eagle-eyed observer might catch a glimpse of this — a piece of wood high overhead on the side of a concrete electrical pole. Although its function, or how it got there, isn’t immediately clear, that piece of wood is actually nothing short of priceless.

Gustavo Oscar Perusia

A few years ago, local journalist Gustavo Oscar Perusia came to learn the touching story behind that odd wooden piece. It all began when utility operators began working to update their infrastructure along that stretch of road, replacing long-standing wooden poles with new concrete structures. During this process, project manager Gustavo Bernardi made a discovery in one of the wooden poles slated for removal — a family of woodpeckers was living inside it.

Gustavo Oscar Perusia

Rather than carry on the work as usual, forcing the birds to find a new home, Bernardi instead instructed his crew to save that piece of wood just for them. It was then “placed on the relevant concrete post, at the same height and towards the same direction,” Perusia wrote. “It was an attempt to preserve the shelter of these birds, not knowing if it would work.” But, sure enough, it did.

Gustavo Oscar Perusia

Perusia lingered quietly beneath the retrofitted nest to observe its occupants coming and going — raising their family in that cozy spot like they have for generations. “The birds are coexisting there without problems,” Perusia told The Dodo.

Gustavo Oscar Perusia

It’s been years now since the woodpeckers’ home was spared thanks to that kind concession to nature — and, Perusia said, it continues to be used by the birds today.

Gustavo Oscar Perusia