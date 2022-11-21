Nurse Sees Cat Walk Into Hospital And Realizes He's Asking For Help

The other day, nurse Abuzer Özdemir was at work at a hospital in Turkey when he noticed an unusual sort of visitor had entered through the doors. It was a stray cat who appeared to be in distress and in search of assistance. Thankfully, the cat’s cry for help wasn’t lost on Özdemir.

Though it’s unclear exactly where the cat had come from, or what might have caused his injury, he apparently understood that the hospital would be a good place to receive medical attention. As security footage shared by the hospital shows, the cat limped in with apparent determination and navigated the corridors until someone came to his aid. That someone was Özdemir. “I saw a cat walk in and it was staggering,” the nurse told news outlet Enson Haber. “When I picked him up for examination, I noticed that his foot was broken, and I put his foot in a splint.”

With that, the injured cat was able to regain his mobility. But thanks to the visit, he got more than just that.