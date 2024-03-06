Nurse Arrives At Work To Find Taped-Up Box With Baby Animals Inside

Early last month, a nurse at Noah's Crossing Vet Clinic in South Australia arrived at work and noticed something alarming. There was a cardboard box secured with yellow tape abandoned on the clinic’s doorstop. Stooping down to get a better look, the nurse read the message scrawled in black marker on the cardboard: “found on side of the road.”

The nurse immediately knew there must be animals inside. She couldn’t hear any noises, and so she feared the worst. Anxiously, she tore open the box and then let out a sigh of relief. Nestled inside were two kitten sisters who were tired and hot but miraculously alive. “[They were] stressed, but happy to see someone,” a representative from Noah’s Crossing told The Dodo.

Other Noah’s Crossing staff members were similarly heartbroken when they learned that someone had dumped the kittens on such a hot day. The clinic always encourages anyone who needs to rehome an animal to call their local animal services experts and make sure the pets get there safe and sound. “[I]t’s sad that people cannot take appropriate steps,” the representative said. Luckily for these sisters, clinic staff happily gave them all the love they were lacking. After being spayed and checked for health issues, the sweet siblings were ready to find their forever family.

