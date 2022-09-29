Abandoned Kitten Camps Out On Woman's Doorstep And Demands Help

Little Nuggie didn’t have a family of her own. The 6-week-old kitten traveled near and far, searching for someone to love and care for her. Then one day, as she felt too tired and hungry to go on, she stumbled into the exact right person’s life and decided she should be the one to help her — and she wouldn’t take “no” for an answer.

May Walsh

The day of her rescue, Nuggie perched herself up against the kind stranger’s windowpane and cried for help. When no one came to her aid, she cried a little longer. Eventually, Nuggie's plan worked — the homeowner took notice and brought her inside to keep her safe until a local rescue could take over. “A Detroit resident contacted us about a tiny kitten less than a pound on their porch,” May Walsh of Detroit Community Cat Rescue, told The Dodo. “They sent a photo, and we just couldn’t say no!”

Instagram/Detroit Community Cat Rescue

May and her team jumped into action to bring Nuggie into their care. And, though she had a few minor health issues to start, things are looking up. “She’s healthy and happy,” May said. “She loves to play just a little more than she likes to cuddle, but she’s still so sweet. She reminds us of a cricket because she jumps around. Her whiskers are longer than her body, so she sometimes trips over them!”

Instagram/Detroit Community Cat Rescue