No One Wants To Adopt This Adorable Kitten With The Squishy Face

Meet Kaya — a sweet little kitten with a face that could melt even the coldest heart. Kaya was born with a congenital facial abnormality which gives her a squishy, grumpy expression. And once Odelkis Barrera, founder of the TO Rescue (The Ontario Rescue), saw a photo of Kaya’s unique face, she knew she had to help the little kitten.

In July, a Good Samaritan found Kaya outside and called TO Rescue for assistance. The 4-week-old kitten was dehydrated, malnourished and covered in fleas and ticks. Under the care of Barrera and Kaya’s foster parents, the scrawny little kitten quickly gained weight and her lovely personality started to shine through. “She is very talkative and spunky,” TO Rescue wrote on Facebook. “She’s incredibly smart and only wants to be around people and [be] held.”

Though the unique kitten has been through a lot in her short life, it never stopped her from being super affectionate and playful. “Not only is she the cutest kitty ever but she's incredibly sweet. Everyone that meets her falls in love with her,” the rescue wrote. “She gets along great with her foster families, other cats and dogs.” “Her personality is beyond awesome,” Barrera told The Dodo. “All she wants to do is be petted, all she wants is to be loved on and caressed. She can’t get enough — so if you’re not petting her, she’s petting herself against you.”

When she’s not snuggling with her foster parents, Kaya can be found playing with her favorite toy in the world — a cardboard box. “Kaya spends hours playing inside of her box,” the rescue wrote. “She definitely keeps herself entertained! She is such a precious little girl.”

Now, at 5-and-a-half-months old, the only thing Kaya wants is to find a loving forever home. But as of last week, she hadn’t received a single adoption application. Kaya recently had surgery to help her see better and relieve some discomfort in her eyes. While her eyesight isn’t the best, she’s learned how to get around easily, and can always spot when there’s another dog, cat or human nearby, ready to be her playmate.

The rescue doesn't understand why anyone would pass up the chance to add this sweet, special tabby to their family. “We want a nice environment and a home that could dedicate the time to her that she needs,” Barrera said. “She would do well with other animals — she finds comfort looking around for other cats and dogs, and likes playing with them. And she needs someone who’s in it for the long haul.”

