No One Wants To Adopt This Cat Because Of How He Looks

Lawrence arrived in the care of the RSPCA a year ago after being found as a stray. He had an injury over his right eye that required surgery, and once he was healed, his rescuers noticed that his injuries left him with a misshapen eye and an interesting look. Now, the sweet cat always looks a little suspicious. His differences make him look even more adorable, but the staff at the shelter are worried that they may actually be scaring off potential new families.

“We have struggled to find a home for poor Lawrence despite him being such a friendly and loving cat,” Georgina Holding, fostering and rehoming coordinator at the RSPCA’s Friern Barnet branch, said in a press release. “We’re worried that his unique look is putting off potential adopters as we either haven’t had any applications for him or any interest we have had has fallen through. It seems like poor Lawrence has just been ‘ghosted.' It’s so sad to see such a fantastic cat waiting this long to find his forever home."

Even though Lawrence’s look really isn’t that drastic, it still might be the reason he’s had to wait so long for his forever family. His friends at the shelter are hoping that soon enough, someone will fall in love with his sweet face and accept him for exactly who he is.

Lawrence is currently with a foster family who has kids, and he could easily live with kids again in his forever home. He’s looking for a home that isn’t too chaotic and would love a yard where he can take naps in the sun. He’s a major lap cat, so he’s hoping to find a family with people who love to snuggle. He loves to explore, play with ping-pong balls and hang out with his family. He’s overall just such a good time, and his rescuers know the right family for him is out there somewhere.

“We’d urge anyone who is looking to bring a cat into their life to please take a chance on Lawrence,” Holding said. “We think he is beautiful inside and out!”