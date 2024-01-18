No One Stopped — Then This Guy Realized What Was On The Highway

When William Ortiz recently noticed an odd pile of feathers in the middle of a busy local highway in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the confused animal lover initially didn’t know what to think.

Peeking past the rushing vehicles, Ortiz eventually realized the little animal was a young red tailed hawk who’d been hit by a car and was hopelessly trapped in the middle of the road.

"It was moving from the upcoming traffic," Ortiz told The Dodo. "I felt so worried for his health."

As traffic slowed, Ortiz ran into the median and gently wrapped the bird in his jacket. Then he reached out to local animal experts for help.