No One Can Find The Tiny Lizard Hiding In This Photo

Karen Mora Wood was at a McDonald’s drive-through in Tampa, Florida, excited to pick up a quick snack. She was waiting in line when she happened to look down — and saw that someone else was waiting in the drive-through lane, too.

The lizard was so tiny that she could be tricky to spot, but Wood noticed her right away. Even though she sees lizards like her all the time, she was still excited that she spotted her down there and decided to snap a picture.

“I have lots of Cuban brown anoles around my home, and they are a very common lizard in Tampa,” Wood told The Dodo. “This one is a small female.”