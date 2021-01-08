4 min read No One Can Spot The Snake Hiding In This Family's Backyard Can you find him? 👀

When a family in Australia spotted a snake in their backyard, hanging out a little too close for comfort, they immediately contacted Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast to see if they could help. “Generally people call us as soon as they notice a snake on their property,” Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast told The Dodo. “Unless they live in a rural area and are used to the presence of snakes, it is generally a surprise to see them.” The service sent someone out to relocate the curious snake — and when they arrived, they couldn’t help but laugh at how well hidden the sneaky snake was.

Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast

They quickly snapped a photo, and then went about relocating the snake to somewhere a bit safer, both for the snake and for the family. “It's a highly venomous eastern brown snake,” Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast wrote in a post on Facebook. Once the snake had been safely relocated, they decided to post about his rescue on Facebook to see if anyone would be able to spot where the snake was hiding — and everyone had to admit, it was definitely a tricky one.

Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast

Once you spot him, though, you can’t unsee him! Apparently, it’s pretty common to find snakes in backyard walls like this, and the employee from Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast was not at all surprised to see him there.

Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast

“We snake catchers really aren't fans of these types of retaining walls,” Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast wrote. “There are so many spaces the snakes can hide in. It's a great place to look for food (such as rodents and skinks), and in some cases, snakes will use these retaining walls as sites for egg deposition.” Luckily, the snake was able to be brought somewhere a little safer, and his hiding spot made for a super fun game.