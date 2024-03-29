Nikki Glaser Goes On Dodo Dream Date With Dog Who’s Been Returned 3 Times

When Nikki Glaser found out she was going on a Dodo Dream Date, she was a little nervous — until she met Eureka Springs. The comedian and actress was enamored from the moment the little pittie walked into her apartment. “Aren’t you cute?!” was her immediate reaction.

The Dodo

Eureka Springs is 5 years old and was found on the front porch of someone’s house. She was taken in by Stray Rescue of St. Louis and has been adopted and returned three times so far. She was really hoping her next home would be her forever one — and Nikki was determined to show the world why she’d make the perfect addition to any family. “We’re going to get to know each other today, and through our date, people are gonna see how amazing you are,” Nikki said to Eureka Springs. “Someone’s thinking right now, ‘Is that my dog?’ And it is!” They played together on the floor for a while, and then Nikki serenaded her date on her guitar, but Eureka Springs made it clear she’d rather keep playing tug-of-war with her toys.

After the initial get-to-know-yous, Nikki decided the date was going so well that she just had to introduce Eureka Springs to her parents. The pair went over to their house, and Eureka Springs immediately got to work exploring. “I let all my dates do this,” Nikki said.

The group spent some time together playing with more toys, Eureka Springs’ favorite activity, and then Nikki’s parents gave their honest opinions on her date. “Gosh, whoever gets her is gonna be so lucky,” Nikki’s mom said.

The final stop on the date was The Funny Bone, a comedy club in St. Louis, where Eureka Springs got a front-row seat to see Nikki try out some new material for her tour, Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell. The pair shared some cuddles in the green room before the show, and then Nikki headed onstage to impress her date. After crushing her set, Nikki and Eureka Springs continued to cuddle backstage while Nikki gave some final thoughts on their amazing date. “Today’s Dream Date was amazing with Eureka Springs,” Nikki said. “She is such a lover. She likes everyone she meets. As someone who has been on the fence about getting a rescue dog before, it’s such a gratifying thing.”

The pair then said goodbye, and Nikki had high hopes that Eureka Springs would find her forever family very soon. “She’s been running around from porch to porch her whole life, and she deserves to find a forever home,” Nikki said. And that's exactly what she got. Last Saturday, not long after her date with Nikki, Eureka Springs was adopted by a loving family — the most fitting ending for a sweet dog who deserves nothing less.