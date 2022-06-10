Nice Cop Drops Everything After Seeing Baby Skunks In Need Of Help

The other day, after responding to call at a home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, police officer Caitlin Russell was unexpectedly summoned to help in an unrelated incident. As she returned to her patrol car, Russell spotted a pair of baby skunks — wandering aimlessly on the sidewalk. It appeared they were orphans. “I saw they were alone,” Russell told The Dodo. "I couldn’t walk away." And with that, the skunks were alone no longer.

Russell was a bit hesitant to get too close the babies at first, fearing that they might spray her. But her worries were eased as they seemed to welcome her approach. “They were very open to my presence, and were totally fine with me holding them,” Russell said, adding that she’d never been so close to a skunk baby. “They are so stinkin’ cute!” Russell called animal control for backup. She and another officer made sure the babies were safe in the meantime.

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Guy And Wild Shark Have Been Best Friends For Decades

Turns out, Russell had been at the right place at the right time. Days prior, near that same spot, animal control had rescued two other baby skunks — fellow orphans believed to be from the same litter. Now they could be reunited. “I just love animals,” Russell said. “I am very thankful for that.”