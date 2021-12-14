Camera Captures The Moment Woman Finds Her Dog Alive After Tornado

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 12/14/2021 at 5:03 PM

Residents in Mayfield, Kentucky, are still reeling from last weekend's devastating tornado that claimed dozens of lives and upended countless more across the region.

But while the full scale of the disaster is still unfolding, some stories have begun to emerge showing that, despite the tragedy, there's still hope.

Dutch journalist Lucas Waagmeester was on the ground in Mayfield this week surveying the damage when he encountered a woman on the rubble-lined streets. Her home had been lifted and moved by the tornado, but on her mind at that moment was her dog, Nola, who’d disappeared when it happened.

And though her search may have seemed hopeless, it was not.

In a touching moment caught on film, the woman and Nola were tearfully reunited:

There, amid the wreckage of so much brokenness, a priceless piece had been put back together.

And with any luck, similar happy scenes will be experienced by other tornado victims whose beloved pets have gone missing.

The Kentucky Humane Society and Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, along with other animal organizations, are currently working to feed and foster displaced pets and to reunite them with their owners. Find out how you can help.

