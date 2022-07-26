Teacher’s Emotional ‘Goodbye’ With Stray Dog Has Sweetest Happy Ending

Meet Scholar. The 4-month-old stray who lived on the New Orleans streets until a Good Samaritan took him in. However, circumstances forced the man to make a difficult decision: find a new home for the sweet pup or lose his own home. Recently, their story has touched the hearts of many — and for the best reason.

“The little guy had been found as a stray and this man, who was also a teacher at a New Orleans school, took this sweet little boy home to care for him,” the Villalobos Rescue Center said in a Facebook post. “But it didn't last long because when his landlord found out, he told him to get rid of the puppy.” The man did what he thought best for the sweet pit bull mix — he went to the rescue’s Clairborne location and waited for someone to arrive so he could explain the unfortunate circumstances. Luckily, they understood and stepped in to help.

“A renewed sense of faith in humanity began to take over,” the post said. “Paperwork was filled out and we assured the Good Samaritan teacher that the pup was in good hands.” The man requested a moment to say goodbye, but no one was prepared for Scholar’s adorable reaction. “Hearts melted, tears fell, and a little scraggly tail went ‘thumpity thump, thump,’” the post said. “Today we learned something: not all heroes wear capes. We realized that somewhere in a city filled with crime and helplessness, he stands at the head of a classroom where his only ‘weapon’ is his knowledge.”

The rescue staff named the dog Scholar in honor of the teacher who cared so much for him. “Together, we hope their story will change lives, enrich minds and teach that together, we can make a difference even if just for a moment,” the post said. For now, Scholar is being fostered with a loving rescue employee and continues to thrive. “He’s doing great,” Tia Torres, rescue founder, told The Dodo. “There are lots of things that go into making such a big decision and while our followers were probably looking for that happy ending, Scholar's story will continue on his own."

