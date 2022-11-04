Nervous Senior Dog Lights Up When He Realizes Stranger Is Actually His Favorite Human

As Kodiak studied the stranger in his home, he was careful not to approach too quickly. In his old age, the senior pup has started to have issues with recall, with some things taking him a little more time.

Luckily, Kodiak still has a keen nose, and as soon as he sniffed the woman, he knew exactly who she was. It was Megan Hill, who’d grown up with Kodiak since she was in ninth grade, and was back visiting her family. The dog’s cautious demeanor immediately changed as he put his head in her hand, his whole body wiggling with joy.

“With his age, he sometimes forgets my brother and me since we no longer live with my parents and can’t visit as often as we would like,” Hill told The Dodo. “When he did realize that it was me, it was just extremely heartwarming.”

Hill’s family rescued Kodiak when the pup was only 9 months old. Nervous Kodiak was terrified of men at first, but soon warmed up to every member of the family. “It took months for him to trust my dad,” Hill said.

When Kodiak became comfortable enough to reveal his lovable, quirky personality, it became clear he was the piece Hill’s family had been missing. “There is nothing happening in his brain except pure joy,” Hill said. “He is so silly and has brought so many laughs and stories to our family in the 13 years of having him.”

