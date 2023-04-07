Neighbor Cats Smell Something Cooking And Show Up With All Their Kittens

Con Keramidas is used to seeing two cats across the street from his house; they’re his neighbors, each with their own family and loving home in the Melbourne, Australia, community. The two girls like to hang out together outside, and, one day, they stopped by Keramidas’ place with an adorable surprise. It was a Sunday afternoon when Keramidas decided to prepare one of his favorite dishes: salt and pepper squid. He had just started sautéing the squid when, suddenly, his son noticed someone at the door. “My son yelled out to me to check out some cats hanging outside the front door,” Keramidas told The Dodo. “And, sure enough, they were all up against the screen staring at us.”

Con Keramidas

Keramidas recognized two of the cats right away as his longtime neighbors, but there were a few new faces with them. Alongside the two cats sat four kittens — half belonged to one cat, and half belonged to the other. “They must have followed their nose,” Keramidas said. “[It] was a very funny surprise, actually.”

Con Keramidas

The smell of Keramidas’ dinner had wafted through his neighborhood while he cooked, enticing the cats and their kittens instantly. The little family peered through his front door, hoping to score a morsel, but Kermidas knew it wouldn’t be safe to share since the food was already seasoned. Instead, he showered the cats with love, then continued on with his night.

Con Keramidas

Five hours after they’d initially arrived, the cats reluctantly walked back home. “They hung around until 9 p.m.,” Keramidas said. “They were dubbed the Squid Crew.”

Con Keramidas