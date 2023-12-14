Neglected Dog With Dreadlocks Thanks His Rescuers The Moment He Sees Them

Back in September, Puppy Kitty NYCity became aware of a Facebook post about a dog and cat who were being severely neglected. They needed help fast, so rescuers headed out to collect them and bring them to safety. When they saw the dog, Noodle, for the first time, they couldn’t believe their eyes. “I have never seen such a matted dog,” Meagan Licari, president of Puppy Kitty NYCity, told The Dodo.

Puppy Kitty NYCity

Noodle was not only skinny and starving, but his fur was so severely matted that it had actually caused a hernia. It hurt for him to move and for anyone to touch him — but despite it all, Noodle was over the moon to see his rescuers and couldn’t contain how grateful he was. “Despite being so horribly treated, he was always so loving and even wagged his tail even with the heavy, heavy mats on them,” Licari said.

In the car on the way to the vet, Noodle leaned into his rescuers and gave them kisses. Even though he’d only just met them, he could tell they were bringing him to safety. Noodle had to be sedated in order to shave all of the mats off of him, but afterward, he already felt so much better. Throughout the process, he never stopped showing love to all his new friends, and his rescuers knew he was going to make the best new member of a very lucky family.

Puppy Kitty NYCity