NBA Warriors Players Show Up To Game Carrying Adoptable Puppies

Player entrances are always a big deal in the NBA, and the famed Golden State Warriors have no problem getting people excited to see them arrive before games. Recently, they decided to use the hype to promote one of the best causes of all.

The Warriors got together with the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA and made a plan to have a bunch of the Warriors players enter Chase Center arena carrying adorable adoptable puppies. They also arranged to have a booth set up where fans could meet the puppies (and a kitten) later on and find out more about rescue and adoption.

It was a tricky task choosing which of the deserving puppies would get to make a grand entrance, but in the end, the team at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA was able to narrow it down to the best fits. “Since all puppies are cute, it was a truly difficult task to choose just six puppies to join the

players for their walk-in photos,” Tatiana Nori, special events coordinator for the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, told The Dodo. “We picked puppies that had already gotten their vaccinations to make sure they didn’t get sick outside. Of those puppies, we brought the ones we knew had lots of energy to match the excitement of the day.”

Lots of reporters gathered to watch the players gently and joyfully carry the puppies into the stadium, and both the team and the puppies got all of the recognition they deserved. “They did so well,” Nori said. “They knew how to pose for the camera and strut their stuff.”

The Warriors were hoping to use their popularity and clout to encourage more people to foster and adopt, and that’s exactly what ended up happening.

“Within two days, three of the six puppies and the kitten were adopted,” Nori said. “At the time of writing this, Tali (dark brown and white pit bull), Sky (husky), and Buster (tan pit bull) are still waiting for their furever homes.”

