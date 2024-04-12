Hole In Side Of Retaining Wall Found To Be Hiding An Adorable Secret
"I definitely had to do a double take.”
A few years ago, while walking through the parking lot of her apartment complex, Cady Fletcher noticed something odd about a nearby retaining wall.
There, in one of the panels of cement, was a small hole — out of which a small mound of dirt appeared.
Passing by it daily, Fletcher was always curious if the hole had any purpose. But recently, she got an answer.
The other day, Fletcher was walking through the parking lot, near the retaining wall, when she noticed signs of life near the entrance of the mystery hole.
“[I] happened to notice three little faces,” Fletcher told The Dodo. “I definitely had to do a double take.”
Turns out, the faces were those of three adorable toads — the mystery hole’s presumed occupants.
They were cutely posed, their skin dirty from digging, like a group of gritty, hardworking miners taking a rest from their labor.
“I was so excited,” Fletcher said.
The random hole in the parking lot retaining wall may, in fact, be part of a drainage system. But whatever the case, it has taken on a whole new significance each time Fletcher passes by it.
It’s not just random. It's apparently a cozy hangout for frogs — a satisfying fact that Fletcher wouldn’t change for the world.
“I’m happy they’re there,” she said.