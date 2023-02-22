Mystery Animal Found By Dumpster Has Rescuers Scratching Their Heads

The other day, officers from the Dallas Police Department in Texas spotted a little pup huddling near a dumpster. It was unclear how he’d come to be there, stranded all alone — but upon closer inspection, another question arose. Just what kind of animal is he, exactly?

Dallas Animal Services

The officers got in touch with Dallas Animal Services for assistance, and they too were baffled. Even the seasoned professionals couldn’t nail down the mystery pup’s species. “The responding animal services officer brought him back to the shelter, where many people commented that he looked like a little coyote!” Marlo Clingman, spokesperson for Dallas Animal Services, told The Dodo. It was a wild discovery — or was it?

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Scared Pittie Gets So Happy When He Meets This Guy And His Pack Of Dogs

Dallas Animal Services

There’s been some debate over whether the puppy is a domestic dog, a coyote or perhaps a hybrid of both. On the surface, it seems nearly impossible to determine for certain. To know for sure, a DNA test is being conducted. “His eye color is consistent with a domesticated breed, but we are curious what the DNA test results will show,” Clingman said.

Dallas Animal Services