Mother Raccoon Hears Babies Crying For Help And Rushes To Grab Them

Recently, two men were working in an abandoned home in Ambergris Caye, Belize, when they heard a growl. The surprised workers looked up and saw an old couch suddenly move. The men thought it might be a crocodile, since the home was in a wet and marshy area, so they called Aces Wildlife Rescue for help. When rescuers arrived, they realized the noise wasn’t coming from a crocodile but someone much smaller. “They don't really sound alike, but if you're somewhere where there might be crocs, and you're nervous of crocs and then you hear a growl right behind you, you might just think [it’s a] croc!” an Aces representative told The Dodo. It was a mother raccoon trying to protect her babies.

By the time rescuers approached the couch, the mother raccoon had fled — nervous about the humans. But she was nearby, waiting for the moment she could reunite with her babies. Rescuers knew just what to do. “We placed the babies in a tub and stood back to let mama come and retrieve all three and carry them off one by one,” Aces wrote in a Facebook post.

Carefully, the mother raccoon reached into the tub and moved each of her babies to a hidden location nearby. “She was outside the window before we'd even placed the box down,” the Aces representative said. “I don't know where she took [them], but she was back within 10 minutes to grab the next one and then the one after that.”

