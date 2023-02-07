Mother Raccoon Hears Babies Crying For Help And Rushes To Grab Them
"Such a good mama …” ❤️
Recently, two men were working in an abandoned home in Ambergris Caye, Belize, when they heard a growl. The surprised workers looked up and saw an old couch suddenly move. The men thought it might be a crocodile, since the home was in a wet and marshy area, so they called Aces Wildlife Rescue for help.
When rescuers arrived, they realized the noise wasn’t coming from a crocodile but someone much smaller.
“They don't really sound alike, but if you're somewhere where there might be crocs, and you're nervous of crocs and then you hear a growl right behind you, you might just think [it’s a] croc!” an Aces representative told The Dodo.
It was a mother raccoon trying to protect her babies.
By the time rescuers approached the couch, the mother raccoon had fled — nervous about the humans. But she was nearby, waiting for the moment she could reunite with her babies.
Rescuers knew just what to do.
“We placed the babies in a tub and stood back to let mama come and retrieve all three and carry them off one by one,” Aces wrote in a Facebook post.
Carefully, the mother raccoon reached into the tub and moved each of her babies to a hidden location nearby.
“She was outside the window before we'd even placed the box down,” the Aces representative said. “I don't know where she took [them], but she was back within 10 minutes to grab the next one and then the one after that.”
Aces posted a video of the raccoon grabbing her babies here:
The Aces representative stressed the importance of calling for professional help when you see a raccoon or any other wild animal in need.
“Think about the animal’s needs, do right by the animal and call a professional,” the representative said.
Raccoons are very family-oriented animals, so it was especially rewarding that, in this case, the mama was able to be back with her babies.
“She was such a good mama,” Aces wrote. “Reuniting them with her is the best outcome one could hope for in this scenario.”