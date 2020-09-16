4 min read Guy Finds His Stolen Phone In The Jungle And Discovers It's Full Of Monkey Selfies "I opened the photo gallery, and boom. Everything was there."

The other morning, Zackrydz Rodzi woke up at home in Malaysia and was surprised to discover that his cell phone wasn't where he'd put it the night before. Oddly, he only found the phone's case. “I thought it was some kind of robbery,” Rodzi told The Dodo. "It was bizarre." Turns out, there had been a robbery. But what Rodzi could never have guessed is who the prime suspect would end up being.

Rodzi searched high and low for the phone, just in case he’d misplaced it somewhere, though he failed to find it. That is, until: “I asked my brother to give a call [to my phone] while I was searching for it in my backyard,” Rodzi said. “I heard the ringtone near the jungle behind my house.” There, in the jungle, Rodzi found his phone — and on it, evidence of the likely thief.

The phone had been dropped in mud, which caused some internal damage. But lucky for Rodzi, it still worked. He decided to check it for clues. "I opened the photo gallery, and boom. Everything was there," Rodzi said. "Photos. Selfies."

A monkey, so it seems, had been the one to steal Rodzi's phone — and he wasn't shy about putting it to use.

The monkey had gone on a selfie spree.



The more Rodzi scrolled through the photos, the less he felt upset about his phone having been taken.

"I went from mad, to having tears of joy. I think it's hilarious," Rodzi said.

Many of the monkey's photos weren't so clear, especially as the phone's internals became damaged. But included among the shots were a handful of pretty artful ones — like these forest scenes from a monkey's perspective.

"I believe that the monkey has some serious skills that need to be sharpened. It's great," Rodzi said. "And for a first-timer as well!"

Here's a fuller look at what Rodzi found on his phone:

"It's not something that you see every day," Rodzi said.

