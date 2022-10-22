Monkey Appears At Funeral To Mourn The Man Who Showed Her Kindness

Earlier this week, after a sudden illness, 56-year-old Peetambaram Rajan passed away in the Batticaloa region of Sri Lanka. But though there appears to be few details about his life recorded online, the reaction of those Rajan left behind suggest his was one teeming with love. And not just for people.

According to the Tamil Mirror, Rajan was known to be an animal lover. Every day, he was reportedly visited by a local gray langur whom he’d offer treats. However, Rajan evidently did more than just quell her hunger. It seems he touched her heart as well. On Tuesday, as Rajan’s grieving family gathered to pay their final respects after his passing, they were joined by an unexpected visitor — the monkey he had befriended in life. And she was in mourning, too.