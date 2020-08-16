3 min read Well-Meaning Mom Decides To Try Cutting Dog's Hair Herself "I fell on the floor laughing."

How hard could it be, really? Just a few snips here and there should do it. That, apparently, was what one well-meaning dog mom thought when she decided to cut her dog's overgrown hair herself at home. And, well, you’ll see how that turned out.

Susana Soares

The other week, Susana Soares was hanging out with her dog, Mano, when she realized his hair had gotten rather overgrown. It'd been a while since Mano had been to the groomers, and his shag was becoming a bit of an issue. "Hair was getting in his eyes," Soares told The Dodo. Mano wasn't loving it.

Susana Soares

Soares, who's actually worked as a hair stylist for humans, figured that taming Mano's unruly mane would be no sweat. "I decided to cut his hair at home," she said. So, Soares grabbed some scissors and got down to business — and this is what resulted:

Susana Soares

Soares had solved Mano's hair-in-the-eyes issues sure enough. She gave him bangs — bangs that inadvertently gave Mano a questionable new look. It was almost as if the little dog had cut his bangs himself. Without a mirror.

Susana Soares

Mano didn't have to ask Soares how she thought his new 'do turned out. "I fell on the floor laughing," she said.

Susana Soares

Did the cut look ridiculous? Yes, of course it did. But Mano's not vain. He could see clearly again, after all. "He likes it," Soares said. Fortunately, when tussled, Mano's haircut looks less silly. If only slightly so.

Susan Soares

Despite how things turned out, Soares did have the best intentions — and that's what matters most.

Susana Soares