2 min read Mom Catches Nice Dog Helping Her Daughter With The Laundry Such a good girl 🥰

Chores are less of a bore when you have a good friend to lend a hand. Just ask Taysa and her helpful pup, Lassye.

Rhany Christo

The other day, Taysa’s mom Rhany Christo asked her daughter to bring in some floor mats that had been washed and hung to dry outside. Since piling them on the ground would only make the mats dirty again, Taysa would normally have to carry them inside one-by-one. But with her dog’s kind assistance, they found a better way. “When I looked outside, I saw Lassye holding the mats [on her back],” Christo told The Dodo. “I was surprised!”

Here’s the clever pair in action: