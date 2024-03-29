Misunderstood Dog Goes On Shopping Spree After Pet Boutique Closes Just For Him

There’s nothing like a carefree day of shopping, especially when you’ve got the store all to yourself. While private shopping experiences are usually exclusive to humans, one boutique in Nesconset, New York, is focused on pampering canine consumers. The walls of Spoiled Bitch Dog Boutique (SBDB) are lined with plush toys, delicious treats and an array of chic accessories that their customers love to choose from. During typical business hours, it’s not uncommon for multiple dogs to enter the shop at the same time.

The staff excitedly greets every shopper who walks in, making pups feel extra special while shopping for goodies. But they recently realized some customers were missing out on the fun, and they were heartbroken to learn why. “Raven’s parents would always come in to shop, but never with Raven,” Cait Cassagne, SBDB’s owner and CEO, told The Dodo. “Raven is dog-reactive.”

Cassagne always enjoyed helping Raven’s family pick out the perfect toy, but she wished Raven could choose one on her own. Especially with a special milestone approaching. “Her 11th birthday was coming up in February, and I knew I had to get her into the store someway, somehow,” Cassagne said. “So one morning, I brought her in early before opening, locked all the doors behind her so no one could come in and let her shop off leash with no other dogs around.” You can watch Raven’s private shopping session here:

The birthday pup was ecstatic to have the boutique all to herself. She gleefully took her time sniffing every corner of the store with the peace of mind that no one would interrupt her. “After seeing how happy Raven was and her owners, I knew I had to see the joy in other owners’ eyes,” Cassagne said. “And ever since then, I’ve been spoiling reactive dogs every morning and night!”

Another customer, Sirius, pulled at SBDB’s staff’s heartstrings during his private shopping session. The blind German shepherd lit up when he realized he had full rein of a store filled with goodies. “It was one of the coolest experiences watching him explore the store,” Cassagne said. Watch Sirirus explore the store here:

Recently, a new customer named Rex had a private shopping session, and the boutique celebrated him the way they do every dog-reactive customer. They placed a personalized welcome message for the sweet boy at the entrance, offered him a pup cup and gave him space as he scoured the place for treats. Just like Raven and Sirius, Rex got to enjoy an exciting day of shopping alongside his favorite people without worrying about other customers around. When it was finally time to go home, Rex left the shop with a bag full of toys and a new experience to look forward to again. You can see Rex’s shopping trip here:

The pups’ parents always enjoy the shopping sessions, too. “The shopping experience is amazing for the dogs and parents,” Cassagne said. “The lights are dimmed, the windows are covered and there’s soothing music playing. It’s calm and relaxing. Some parents cry as they watch their dog shop in the store for the first time ever.”

SBDB continues to welcome reactive dogs into their store for private shopping experiences every day, and they hope to keep seeing new customers walk through the door. They love all of their shoppers the same, but they can’t help but feel extra grateful for the misunderstood ones. “It is one of the most rewarding feelings in life,” Cassagne said. “Reactive dogs are good dogs, too.”