Missing Dog Can't Contain Her Excitement Reuniting With Her Worried Mom "The puppy kisses say it all" ❤️

For two long months, this sweet husky named Snow was missing — the victim of an apparent dognapping in Florida. But the fear and stress of that scary ordeal couldn’t overshadow the joy of Snow making it back home where she belongs.

Grisell Fernandez

According to Sergeant Grisell Fernandez of the Miami-Dade Police Department, the circumstances of Snow’s disappearance are still under investigation. What's known, however, is that tracking her down was no simple task. “It became personal,” Fernandez told The Dodo. “It was like looking for a needle in a haystack.” But after two months of tireless searching, Fernandez finally found her. And the moment Snow reunited with her worried owner made it all worthwhile:

Snow's home, safe and sound. “I felt super happy,” Fernandez said. “Kinda still don’t believe it, but super happy my persistence paid off.” More details surrounding the suspected dognapping, and what it took to find her, will be released when the investigation is complete. But in the meantime, as Fernandez’s colleagues at the Miami-Dade Police Department put it: “The puppy kisses say it all.”