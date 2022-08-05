Taxi Driver Has The Cutest Assistant Helping Him Handle His Finances

The other day, Teresa Castro Avila caught a cab to her destination, deciding that paying for a ride was the best option. What she didn’t realize at the time, however, was that this transaction would be a memorable one. Turns out, the taxi driver had someone special handling his finances.

@teresacastroavila

Upon entering the taxi, Avila noticed a little dog resting cozily in the front passenger seat. The driver, named David, explained that she was his faithful pup, Chiqui. “[David] told me that he has no one to leave his dog with and he doesn't like her to stay home alone,” Avila recounted. “So he [thought it] better to take her to work.” But Chiqui isn’t merely a companion for David at work — she's his coworker. At the end of the ride, Avila saw how the little pup pulls her weight on the job:

Dodo Shows Little But Fierce Pocket-Sized Kitten Grows Up To Be A Wild Woman