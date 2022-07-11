Meetup For Introverted Dogs Is As Awkward And Adorable As It Sounds

Making friends can sometimes be a challenge — especially for those who tend to be a little less outgoing than others. Fortunately, these people found a way to help their less-sociable pets feel a bit more comfortable. They met up for a special playdate just for introspective pups. And included among them was this shy (but gorgeous) dog named Qila.

According to Qila’s owner, the meetup was actually coordinated by a dog psychologist who, presumably, understands the importance of proper socialization for his patients. As you’ll see, interacting is a not a strong suit for these pups. But, hey — at least they’re trying! “[Most] of the time they were just chilling like this,” Qila’s owner wrote, sharing this video from the playdate: