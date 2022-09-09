Tiny Kitten Who Almost Didn't Make It Has Most Beautiful Glow-Up

When Maurizio was taken in by Newborn Kitten Rescue in July, he wasn't in the best health. The 10-week-old stray kitten didn’t have his mother and needed immediate veterinary treatment to survive. Thanks to a little patience and a lot of love, Maurizio is on the mend — and his transformation, inside and out, is almost too good to be true.

Angelica Johnson

“He had a mild eye infection and was severely underweight for his age,” Angelica Johnson, Maurizio’s foster mom, told The Dodo. “Keeping him on track with weight gain was the most crucial part of his care.” The sweet kitten didn’t heal right away, but Johnson refused to give up on him. “I felt such an instant connection to [Maurizio] when I first saw him,” Johnson said. “I remember having a heart-to-heart with him in the middle of the night during one of his feedings, crying that he needed to survive. I needed him to.”

Angelica Johnson

“It took a little diet trial and error to find a kitten food that he would consistently eat,” Johnson said. “He remained on a strict feeding schedule, eating every four hours day and night, and received subcutaneous fluids daily to keep him hydrated.” Thankfully, it all worked. Maurizio got a little better each day, and his transformation goes far beyond the physical. “Now, he is doing amazing!” Johnson said. “He's an absolute social lovebug and now shares his days with a friend, Milana. He loves all people and cats he encounters. He also spends his days zooming around.” You can watch Maurizio’s glow-up here: