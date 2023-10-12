Marathon Runner Drops Everything After Spotting A Kitten In Need Of Rescue

This past Sunday, hundreds of people joined together to race in the Chicago Marathon. Among them was Sarah Bohan, running to benefit PAWS Chicago, a local animal rescue nonprofit. But that day, Bohan did more than just raise funds for pets in need. She actually saved a furry life.

While nearing the final stretch of the 26.2-mile race, Bohan was on pace for her personal best marathon performance to date. But then something caught her eye. “I happened to be running on the left side of the road nearest the sidewalk and entered a tunnel,” Bohan told The Dodo. “[I] noticed this small, fluffy cat crying and scared on the sidewalk.” Despite knowing that even a momentary pause would jeopardize her record time, she stopped to help. “I didn’t even think twice,” Bohan said. “[I] scooped up the cat.”

From there, Bohan’s priority was the frightened kitten’s well-being. She slowed her pace to a walk so he wouldn’t be jostled. “That cat became my responsibility,” she said. “I needed to give it the love it deserved.”

After walking with the kitten in her arms for about a mile down the course, Bohan caught the attention of several spectators on the sidelines. Turns out, they were fellow animal lovers, volunteering to take little cat off her hands. “I didn’t know them,” Bohan said. “They just came forward and said they have cats of their own and will give this little baby love. I trusted them based on our very brief interaction.”

Bohan, having rescued the kitten and found him a home in the midst of a marathon, then continued on her way to the finish line. It was an unexpected turn for the day, but she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I was just concerned about this cat's well-being and was not going to run at all until I found it a home,” she said.

