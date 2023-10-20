Man Working On Cell Tower Finds Someone Fluffy Trapped Inside

Recently, a man in San Antonio, Texas, was working on a cell tower when he noticed someone fluffy staring at him from inside. He quickly realized that a cat, later named Mark, was trapped within the cell tower’s base — and he feared that time was running out to save the little guy.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

“The incident unfolded when Mr. M spotted Mark trapped within the tower's confines,” City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) wrote on Facebook. “His discovery was made even more unsettling by the presence of animal remains beside him.” Mr. M dialed the citizen’s hotline to report the cat’s predicament, and SAACS’s rescue team quickly stepped in.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

“Animal Care Officer Cortez arrived at the scene, and together, they embarked on a challenging mission to ensure Mark’s safety and extraction,” SAACS wrote. A few painstaking moments later, Officer Cortez and Mr. M lifted Mark to safety.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

Officer Cortez drove Mark to SAACS’s animal emergency room, where a skilled veterinary team looked him over. To their surprise, the stray cat was overall healthy and ready for his next adventure. “His physical resilience was a silver lining in an otherwise perplexing situation,” SAACS wrote. Mark spent a few more days at SAACS under the watchful eye of shelter staff. They monitored him day and night while coming up with a plan for the sweet boy.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

Most of SAACS’s feline rescues are best suited as house cats, but Mark showed a different personality. “Since he wasn’t social with people, Mark was neutered and then reintroduced to the community once he was deemed healthy enough,” SAACS wrote. Mark reentered his community more resilient and wise than ever before.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services

The team at SAACS misses seeing Mark’s adorable face every day, but they’re confident that he’s finally living his best life. “Now, he can resume a life of normalcy as a community cat …” SAACS wrote, “and hopefully stay out of [perilous] situations.”