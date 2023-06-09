Man Walking Nature Trail Ends Up Solving A 3-Year Mystery

As a photographer, Ben Jardina can often be found trekking nature trails near his home in Colorado, capturing images of wildlife he encounters along the way. It’s a pastime that requires patience and stealth, as to not spook away the animals featured in his work. But on one recent outing, it was Jardina who was approached.

While wrapping up a day on the trail, Jardina noticed a small, round figure in the path ahead. It was a tortoise — and, oddly enough, she seemed happy to see him. “I noticed a tortoise rushing towards me,” Jardina told The Dodo.

Jardina had never seen a tortoise in the area before, and he doesn’t know of any native to the region. That fact, along with the tortoise seeming to seek him out, gave Jardina pause. “I definitely felt she was out of place,” he said. “The way she came up to me definitely made me think she was someone’s pet at some point.”

Upon closer inspection, Jardina realized that the little tortoise was hardly the picture of health. Her beak, which is normally kept nubby when a tortoise has a healthy diet, had become far too overgrown. She was also missing claws on one of her feet. Suddenly it all made sense — she was in desperate need of help. “She was coming towards me, hoping for some relief,” Jardina said. “I think she knew what she was doing.”

With that, Jardina decided to scoop up the tortoise and carry her to his home. “Once I got back to the house, I got a little box set up to take her to the Humane Society,” he said.

At the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Jardina was told that the tortoise was indeed likely to be someone’s pet, and that she would not have survived much longer had he not found her. She’d need to undergo some treatment to recover fully. But in the meantime, Jardina posted to social media about the tortoise in hopes of finding her owner. And, sure enough, it worked! Before long, a family who lived nearby came forward, believing the tortoise Jardina had found was their beloved pet who went missing three years earlier. Comparing the found tortoise to old photos of the one they’d lost proved they were the same.