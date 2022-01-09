Man Teaches ‘Aggressive’ Dog It’s OK To Have A Change Of Heart

In the end, all dogs want is to simply feel safe and loved. But sometimes, getting them there is no easy task. Just ask this dog behaviorist named Jay.

Recently, Jay (theanimal_protector904) took to TikTok to demonstrate his method of earning the trust of an aggressive pup. Sitting down next to his kennel door — which is marked with a note reading "be cautious" — Jay patiently endures the dog’s initially hostile reaction, ultimately showing him it’s OK to have a change of heart.

Here’s video of Jay in action: