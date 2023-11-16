Man Stops In His Tracks When He Spots Someone Pink And Hairy In The Bushes
Everyone was looking for her …
Looking for safety, a fearful pig named Dolly ran through her Indiana neighborhood, hoping someone might help her. The injured girl had just escaped an abusive living situation, and now she was on her own.
When neighbors caught wind of Dolly’s story, they knew they had to help. Members of Ziggy’s Refuge took action along with other worried animal advocates, including staff from Kanda Farm Sanctuary. Soon, a whole team of volunteers was out looking for Dolly. On the first day of searching, one volunteer was stunned to notice her familiar face peeking out from the bushes.
“He was feeding her, and she trusted him enough to come up to him,” Kanda Farm Sanctuary cofounder Kate Yundt told The Dodo. “Unfortunately, catching a pig is not easy at all.”
Still untrusting of humans, Dolly quickly ran away from the man, back into the brush.
For the next 11 days, rescuers tirelessly searched for Dolly. They set up a pen in hopes she’d wander inside. Finally, tired, curious Dolly walked into the pen, and a volunteer quickly shut the gate. Rescuers were overjoyed.
Yundt and her husband, Andrew, Kanda Farm Sanctuary's cofounder, were thrilled that Dolly was safe. They were happy to give the sweet pig a forever home, but they still had to get her there.
“It was insanely relieving that she was caught, but also very stressful in the moment to try to arrange everything on the fly,” Yundt said. “It took about 12 hours from [receiving] the message saying she was caught until she arrived safely at Purdue Large Animal Hospital. We were able to get to Purdue to meet her while they took [her in], and that was the moment of relief for me.”
Safe at the sanctuary, Dolly began to show her true colors.
“Dolly is the absolute sweetest pig in the entire world, especially after all she's been through,” Yundt said. “[She] has been the perfect patient. I think she knows we're all here to help her, even though she's scared. She has taken a real liking to me and definitely feels more comfortable when I'm around.”
Dolly will spend the rest of her days at Kanda Farm Sanctuary, where she will continue to receive the love and medical attention that she needs.
“We are excited for Dolly to fully heal, both physically and emotionally,” Yundt said. “She has a long way to go on both, but she will get there.”