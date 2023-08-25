Man Spots 'Sea Turtle' On Beach Then Realizes It's Someone Totally Unexpected

Earlier this month, Tom Howe was driving along the Padre Island National Seashore, in Texas, when something on the long, sandy coast caught his eyes. “I saw it from a distance, and at first thought it was a turtle coming ashore to lay eggs,” Howe told The Dodo. “Then it moved, and it was clear it was something else.” Curious, Howe stopped and grabbed his camera, eager to get a better look.

Moving in closer, Howe recognized that the animal was actually a mammal of some sort, walking casually through the sand and surf.

“[I] assumed it was a raccoon or young coyote,” Howe said. “[But] as I drew closer, I realized it was a badger. You can tell by how it walks, digs and the white stripes on its face.”

Never before had Howe seen a badger in the area. He was stunned. “It’s a bucket list item to see one in the wild,” Howe said. “[Badgers] are native to the island but are usually very reclusive.”

As he sniffed about and dug in the sand for food, the badger seemed unbothered by Howe, who was observing him through a zoom lens from a safe distance. “He was healthy,” Howe said. “After coming out of the water, he looks like a wet dog — not as fluffy, but clearly healthy. He chased and caught several sand crabs.”

Given badgers’ elusive nature, few people will ever get the chance to see one in the wild. And even then, sightings tend to be brief and obscured by vegetation. The badger Howe had spotted, however, was in no rush to run for cover.