Man Spots Fuzzy Animal On His Backpack — Then Realizes There Are More Inside

The other day, a man in Australia grabbed his backpack and was surprised by four small, fuzzy animals falling onto the ground. Upon investigation, the man realized the little animals were bats who'd chosen his bag as a makeshift shelter while trying to stay warm.

The man contacted Bat Rescue SA for advice. Experts at the rescue were glad he called and happy to help him manage the situation. “He was clearly concerned for their welfare,” a representative from Bat Rescue SA told The Dodo.

In Australia, larger, more dangerous animals like huntsman spiders or snakes are often the culprit when something drops from a stray backpack or shoe. Bat Rescue SA personnel were grateful that, in this case, the visitors were surprisingly friendly. “It was probably a relief that the backpack's unexpected cargo was just a few bats!” the representative said.

Bat Rescue SA staff gave the man advice on constructing a bat box. Soon, the man had built the bats a new home and installed it in a safe space — up high on his shed. Finally, the bats had a place to call their own. “[The man] is another bat ally, supporting these much maligned but wonderful little creatures,” the representative said.

Experts at Bat Rescue SA encourage anyone in a similar situation to do what this man did — leave the bats alone, if you can, and call your local wildlife rescue group for advice. Microbats like these are integral to their ecosystem. According to Bat Conservation and Rescue QLD, these bats play a pivotal role in controlling insect populations.

