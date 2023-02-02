Man Sets Up Camera Under Deck And Finds Out Why His Dogs Were So Worried

It all started when Dave Fleishman noticed his dogs sniffing under his back deck. The wildlife photographer, who lives in South Lake Tahoe, California, was confused. The pups were the only ones who ever went under the deck, so why were they suddenly behaving as though there was a new smell?

To find out, Fleishman set up a hidden camera beneath the deck. When he checked the footage, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

There, bumbling around right under his house, was a huge bear.