Man Sees Ukrainian Dogs Waiting Patiently In Line, Then Realizes Why

Navigating the streets of Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Nate Mook saw something that stopped him in his tracks. Standing in a perfectly distanced line across the sidewalk was a group of displaced dogs, all patiently waiting their turn to eat from a pet feeding station Mook had helped install the day prior.

Twitter/natemook

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Mook wrote in a tweet.

Mook has been actively involved in efforts to support Ukrainian pets who have lost their homes during the ongoing Russian invasion of the country, which, according to The BBC, has displaced over five million people to neighboring countries and over seven million inside the country itself. "We’ve seen a huge need for support for the animals," Mook told The Dodo. "Dogs and cats who used to have homes."

Nate Mook

Already, countless volunteers have stepped up to help. But the need for money and resources continues to grow. “Food need is huge in liberated areas, but also for vets & evacuating pets from the frontline,” Mook wrote in another tweet. “Volunteers are risking their lives rescuing cats & dogs.”

In addition to installing pet feeding stations, Mook recently helped deliver 500 pounds of donated pet food to a sanctuary in Sviatohirsk housing pets found wandering the streets of the newly liberated city.

The people of Ukraine continue to face unimaginable challenges. But through advocacy and collective action on behalf of brave volunteers like Mook, citizens are seeing glimpses of positivity in the form of grateful displaced dogs, happy to wait their turn and thankful that someone is looking out for them.