Man Sees Truck Driver Pull Off Road — Then Realizes He's Saving A Life

The other day, Andres Nennhuber was driving down a long stretch of coastal highway near his home in Argentina when he witnessed a scene of compassion in action. It all started with the flash of a brake light.

Andres Nennhuber

A large truck pulling a trailer was ahead of Nennhuber, moving steadily down the quiet road. So, it came as some surprise when the truck suddenly began to slow and move off toward the shoulder. But then the reason became clear. “I saw something very big and grey [in the street],” Nennhuber told The Dodo. “First, I thought it was an ostrich, which would be strange, but it could happen. I took out my phone and zoomed in. That's when I saw it was a baby sea lion.” The truck driver ahead had dropped everything to save her life.