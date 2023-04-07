Man Sees Something Move In A Pile Of Brambles — Then Does A Double Take

It seemed like an average day at work. Andrew, a tow truck driver, was on his way through a wooded area near Fort Wayne, Indiana, watching the endless collage of brown leaves and brambles pass him by. But suddenly, Andrew did a double take — did he really see that? He swore there was a little face hidden in the sticks and mud.

Facebook/Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Andrew stopped his truck and confirmed his suspicions — there, in the woods, was a small brown dog. The tow truck driver snapped a picture before the dog could run away and posted it to his Facebook account. He also sent the photo to Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne in hopes that someone might see the picture and reunite with their pet. Soon, the owner of Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne's Facebook account was out in the woods with another concerned dog lover who’d seen the photo. Together, the pair began to search. Eventually, four more Good Samaritans showed up, asking how they could help. Finally, the group spotted the little dog across a creek and brought him to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. Safe at the rescue, the little dog received the critical care he needed and was given a name — Joey.

Facebook/Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

“When we heard of how many people … were willing to drop everything they were doing to come rescue Joey, it gave us hope,” Delaney Atkinson, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control community outreach educator, told The Dodo. “His rescue is a testimony to how powerful a group of animal lovers can be.” Though Joey was a bit lethargic, rescue staff could tell the pup wanted to play. They gave Joey toys and watched as he delighted in shaking them with his head. As the weeks passed, Joey’s health improved and he gained confidence.

Facebook/Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Animal Care staff were inspired by Joey’s resilience, and the pup always managed to put a smile on everyone’s face. “Despite all that he has been through, Joey was a constant light of happiness,” Atkinson said.

Facebook/Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control